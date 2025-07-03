China and Pakistan join forces to modernize agriculture under CPEC

China and Pakistan have renewed their pledge to strengthen agricultural cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The announcement came during a high-level forum held in Islamabad. The event focused on boosting food security, sharing agricultural technology, and expanding trade through long-term partnerships. Officials stressed the need for sustainable practices to meet growing food demands.

Chinese Chargé d’Affaires Shi Yuanqiang said Pakistan’s agriculture has huge potential. He praised the progress made by local farmers through recent joint ventures. Shi also highlighted stronger ties in science and research between both countries. He assured that China would continue sharing its advanced agricultural methods and tools with Pakistan. According to him, joint working groups have already opened new doors in trade and investment.

CCCPK President Wang Huihua reaffirmed the Chamber’s full support for future cooperation. He said that shared goals, innovation, and mutual respect are key to success. He also urged both countries to stay focused on unity and smart planning. Other speakers, including FAO’s Amina Bajwa and Federal Secretary Ch. Waseem Ajmal, highlighted agriculture’s central role in Pakistan’s economy. They noted the sector’s 20% share in GDP and its importance for job creation and poverty reduction.

Speakers pointed out that climate change and rising food needs have made modernization urgent. They said CPEC’s agricultural wing now acts as a strategic pillar of growth. They also called for more green practices, value chain expansion, and joint solutions for long-term food security. The forum offered strong hope for future China-Pakistan collaboration in sustainable farming.

The event also included five expert talks on topics like chili farming, hybrid canola, buffalo breeding, storage upgrades, and finance. A publication was launched highlighting key success stories from joint efforts. Several new agreements were signed, covering livestock tools, canola production, oil-feed links, and dairy farming. The forum brought together officials, companies, and researchers from both nations to build a strong future in agriculture.