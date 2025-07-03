Italian mechanic builds world’s thinnest drivable car

In a truly head-turning project, an Italian auto mechanic and YouTuber, Andrea Marazzi, has built what may be the world’s thinnest drivable car.

Using an old 1993 Fiat Panda, Marazzi stripped it down and reshaped it to be just 50 centimeters wide—barely enough room for one person to sit and drive. The car features a single headlight, a minimal frame, and a slim interior.

He completed the project in 12 months, working by hand, and impressively kept 99% of the original Fiat Panda parts. Despite the extreme changes, he maintained the car’s four wheels and gave it an electric motor.

The mini car is 145 cm tall, 340 cm long, and weighs only 264 kg. It runs at a top speed of 15 km/h and can cover about 25 km on one charge. Though not street-legal, it’s fully functional and can be driven in controlled environments.

Marazzi built the car to attract attention, promote his auto workshop, and now plans to apply for a Guinness World Record. His creation, which many first mistook for AI art, is now going viral online for its uniqueness, creativity, and bold engineering.