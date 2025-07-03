Islamabad makes double helmet rule compulsory for all motorcycle riders

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has made it mandatory for both riders on a motorcycle to wear helmets, regardless of gender. The new rule applies equally to male and female passengers, aiming to improve road safety and reduce accident-related injuries.

Chief Traffic Officer Zeeshan Haider announced that the rule will be strictly enforced after a two-week awareness campaign. During this period, citizens will be educated about the risks of riding without helmets and the life-saving importance of using proper head protection.

Following the grace period, traffic police will begin issuing fines to anyone not following the double helmet rule. “We are not targeting anyone,” the CTO explained. “Our goal is to protect lives and reduce the number of fatalities in motorcycle accidents.”

Studies and past accident data have shown that helmet usage greatly increases the chances of survival during road crashes. The CTO highlighted that many serious injuries could be avoided if both the rider and passenger wore helmets every time they got on a bike.

This new move by the ITP reflects a broader push to ensure traffic laws are followed and safety standards improved in the capital. Officials believe the policy will not only prevent injuries but also promote a culture of responsibility among road users.

As the awareness campaign begins, the ITP urges all citizens to cooperate and prioritize safety over convenience. “A small step like wearing a helmet can make a huge difference between life and death,” said Officer Haider.