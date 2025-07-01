Pakistan confirms 14th polio case of 2025, reported from North Waziristan

North Waziristan – Pakistan has confirmed its 14th polio case of 2025, with the latest infection reported from North Waziristan. According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and the Polio Reference Laboratory, the affected child is 19 months old and is currently receiving medical care.

So far this year, 8 cases have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4 in Sindh, and one each in Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Health experts warn that North Waziristan remains a key area of concern due to challenges like difficult terrain and limited access to healthcare services, which hinder vaccination efforts.

In response to the new case, authorities are launching a special vaccination campaign in 11 union councils of North Waziristan. This targeted drive aims to reach every child under five years old to prevent further spread of the poliovirus in this vulnerable region.

Health officials urge all parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during every vaccination campaign. They also stress the importance of completing all routine immunizations on time to protect children against polio and other serious diseases.

Pakistan remains one of the last two countries in the world where polio is still endemic. Experts warn that missing even a single child during vaccination can allow the virus to continue spreading, putting entire communities at risk. Continued public cooperation and government commitment are critical to finally eradicating the disease.