Ceasefire on the table: Trump, Netanyahu to discuss Gaza truce

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed he will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House next week for high-level talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and addressing rising tensions with Iran. This meeting comes amid mounting pressure on both leaders to halt the violence and facilitate humanitarian relief.

Speaking to reporters during a stop in Florida, Trump said he is optimistic about a possible agreement between Israel and Hamas. He described the current situation as “critical” and said his administration is working around the clock to broker peace. “We’re very close to something,” he remarked. “I believe Netanyahu wants a ceasefire, and we want to help make it happen.”

The president revealed that the discussions will not only focus on ending the fighting but also on negotiating the safe release of hostages held by Hamas since the October escalation. According to U.S. officials, over a dozen dual nationals, including Americans, are believed to be among them.

Trump also acknowledged the fragile political climate in Israel and the growing international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “It’s time to end the suffering,” he said. “We want a deal that protects civilians, returns hostages, and restores calm.”

This upcoming meeting marks Trump’s most direct involvement in the Middle East crisis since returning to the White House. It reflects a broader shift in U.S. diplomacy, with Washington once again taking center stage in conflict resolution efforts in the region.