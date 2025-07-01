PCB confirms Shaheens’ participation in prestigious top end t20 series

Pakistan Shaheens will once again travel to Darwin to participate in the prestigious Top End T20 Series, marking their third successive year in the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially confirmed their involvement on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of this event as a developmental platform for the country’s emerging cricket talent. This year’s competition will run from August 14 to 24, 2025, bringing together 11 teams from across the region.

The opening match will see Pakistan Shaheens take on Bangladesh ‘A’ at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on August 14. The tournament is scheduled to host 36 thrilling T20 matches across five venues, including the DXC Arena, Gardens Oval, Cazaly’s Arena, and Freds Pass. This multi-venue setup promises to test the skills and adaptability of all participating teams under varied conditions, helping young players gain vital experience.

Pakistan Shaheens have had a strong history in the Top End T20 Series, having reached the final in the 2023 edition and the semi-finals last year. These consistent performances underline the squad’s growing strength and the effectiveness of the tournament in honing future national players. This year, the team aims to build on past success and showcase its talent on an international stage.

Sumair Ahmed Syed, PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, expressed pride in the Shaheens’ participation for the third straight year. He emphasized that the series offers a valuable platform for emerging cricketers to compete at a high level and gain exposure to different playing styles and conditions. Syed also thanked Northern Territory Cricket for their partnership and dedication to organizing a professional and competitive tournament that supports player development.

Northern Territory Cricket CEO Gavin Dovey welcomed both PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) teams to Darwin. He praised the Top End T20 Series as a unique sporting event that not only fosters cricketing excellence but also promotes the Northern Territory as a vibrant destination for tourism, education, and work. Dovey highlighted the series’ ability to engage large audiences and contribute to the growth of cricket in the region, underscoring its importance beyond just the sport itself.