Rashid Langrial: Fair tax collection, no room for officer misconduct

Islamabad, July 1, 2025: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial has firmly stated that officers abusing their powers by harassing taxpayers or misusing their authority under the guise of oversight and reforms will not be pardoned. Speaking at a press conference, Langrial emphasized that every taxpayer is valuable, and the FBR’s role is to facilitate, not intimidate, the public.

He highlighted that significant institutional reforms have been undertaken within the FBR over recent years aimed at increasing accountability, strengthening infrastructure, and fostering a culture of integrity. “Our goal is to reduce distrust between the public and tax collectors. Officers are explicitly instructed not to harass taxpayers in the pursuit of increased revenue,” he remarked.

Langrial also disclosed that officials with tarnished reputations are being removed from key positions and barred from promotions, while steps are underway to improve public access to FBR officers for better service delivery.

At the same event, State Minister for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani spoke about the government’s efforts in stabilizing the economy. He noted that despite concerns, inflation was significantly reduced to 4.5% last fiscal year and further down to 3.2% in June 2025, with the policy rate lowered from 12% to 11%.

Kayani credited a new three-year IMF program for bringing economic stability and dismissing fears of fiscal mismanagement. “No mini-budget was introduced, and key targets were achieved successfully,” he added.

He further shared impressive fiscal achievements, including a 26% increase in FBR revenue, attainment of the primary surplus target under the IMF agreement, a current account surplus, and a stabilized foreign exchange reserve.

Reaffirming Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives, Kayani said the government is committed to maintaining economic progress by boosting exports, sustaining a stable economy, and increasing foreign reserves to benefit every Pakistani citizen.

He also highlighted social welfare efforts, stating the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) currently supports 10 million families, with its budget increased from 460 billion to 716 billion rupees in the current fiscal year.

Additionally, government employees received a 10% salary increase and a 7% rise in pensions, alongside tax cuts and budgetary relief measures targeted at easing the burden on the salaried class.