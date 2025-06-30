Spanish socialist leader arrested in major corruption probe

Spain detained Santos Cerdan, a former top official of the ruling Socialist Party, over corruption allegations on Monday. Legal sources confirmed that the Supreme Court judge ordered his arrest due to fears he may flee or destroy evidence. Cerdan is accused of money laundering, corruption, and criminal association, and will remain in custody without bail.

The scandal has shaken Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government. It involves kickbacks for public contracts, particularly in Covid-era health equipment purchases. Former transport minister José Luis Ábalos and advisor Koldo Garcia are also implicated in the growing investigation.

Cerdan, who resigned from his powerful post as organisation secretary of the Socialist Party, denied all charges during his hearing. He claimed he is a victim of a political conspiracy, according to sources close to the investigation.

Prime Minister Sanchez, speaking at a conference in Seville, tried to distance his party from the scandal. He said, “The Socialist Party acted firmly,” and confirmed that Cerdan was removed from his position once the case surfaced. Sanchez also denied knowing about the alleged bribery.

However, the opposition has demanded Sanchez’s resignation, calling the case the biggest political crisis of his leadership since 2018. Evidence, including audio recordings, reportedly shows illegal payments linked to rigged public tenders. Investigations are ongoing, and more arrests may follow.