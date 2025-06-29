Netanyahu’s trial paused over security concerns amid Gaza, Iran tensions

JERUSALEM – The Jerusalem District Court has cancelled this week’s hearings in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial, accepting his request based on urgent diplomatic and security issues.

Netanyahu had cited sensitive engagements involving Israel’s security and diplomacy, with backing from the Mossad chief and military intelligence head. The court agreed that these justified delaying the trial, including Monday’s planned cross-examination.

The Israeli leader was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust—allegations he strongly denies, calling the trial a politically motivated attempt by left-wing rivals to remove him from office.

Meanwhile, a controversial post by former US President Donald Trump stirred debate. Trump condemned the trial on Truth Social, calling it “INSANITY” and warning that it could hurt Israel’s security talks. Netanyahu reposted the message, thanking Trump.

Tensions remain high in the region following a 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran. Trump claimed Netanyahu is currently negotiating with Hamas, although no formal details have emerged, and officials from both sides expressed doubts about a quick ceasefire.

Interest in resolving the Gaza crisis has increased after recent joint strikes by the US and Israel on Iran’s nuclear sites. However, the trial’s pause has drawn mixed reactions, with critics questioning whether legal proceedings should be influenced by political pressure.