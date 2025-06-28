Escalating Tensions

What is peace? Whatever the book definition may be, it is very necessary in every household, colony, country and most importantly in the heart. Although it’s often associated with acceptance and closure, that isn’t peace in its entirety, .Peace can be called the cessation of violent conflict. Peace can mean a state of quiet or tranquility, to symbolize an absence of disturbance or agitation. Recently the world has been caught in an uproar of ABSENSE OF PEACE between some of the top countries of the world, which could lead the world in a catastrophically WW3.Although the world still hasn’t healed from the last wars in 1914 and 1945 that descended us in a massacre of people worldwide and feuds that still may be present to this day, that hasn’t stopped the ongoing fight between Israel and other countries.

World peace might be more critical in this era than ever before and if WW3 actually initiates, earth would be a ruin of charred bodies and pointless infrastructure.

The Israel-Palestine conflict began in the late 19th century and early 20th centuries with the development of political Zionism and the arrival of such Zionists settling in Palestine .Since 1948, Israel has held their influence against Palestine. Contrary to popular belief the wars had began long ago with minor destructions from both sides equally inflicted by both Israel and Palestine. But recently these skirmishes have escalated horribly with the destruction of complete cities in Palestine .Multiple purposeful attacks on hospitals, housing communities and even Elderly, women and children. Against the UN laws made to protect human rights. Since 2023 the wars have escalated significantly band has resulted in major cities in Palestine. Almost all of Gaza’s homes (damaged or destroyed), 80 percent of commercial facilities, 88 percent of school buildings, Healthcare facilities – 50 percent of hospitals are partially functional, 68 percent of road networks, 68 percent of cropland is gone. This type of irrevocable damage can never allow people in that area to have an ounce of their old lives back; it will never allow them to return to life. Although Palestine attacked back it was never enough and it was minor areas that had no effect to the Israeli govt.

The whole world is not supportive of Israel and its side hustles of war, except for a few countries. The situation hasn’t de-escalated since Israel has moved on to attract on yet another Muslim country Iran. This is a very recent occurring that took place on 13 June 2025. Israel has had so many backlashes from Muslims all over the world but Israeli government seems to pay no mind to it as these attacks are still containing (as of late). Israel sees Iran an existential threat, Israel, on multiple occasions accused Iran of harboring genocidal intentions, while simultaneously conducting mass genocide in Gaza. With hatred in mind Israel has instructed full attack on Iran to stop them from developing nuclear power. On October 26, Israel carried out further retaliatory strikes against Iran. Then, in June 2025, the Iran-Israel war erupted; pitting Iran and the Outhis against Israel and the United States after Israel launched a surprise assault on key Iranian military and nuclear installations.

This situation has forced many countries to pick alliances and form connections to allow them to protect themselves in any situation in the far future. Israel had been on a genocide rampage for a while but recently it has proven to be a major issue .Wars like this could result in chaos beyond imagine , most countries have acquired nuclear weapons threatening their power .nuclear bombs have been proven time and time in history to be lethal and having savage results . And this proves only one thing, World peace might be more critical in this era than ever before and if WW3 actually initiates earth would be a ruin of charred bodies and pointless infrastructure.

The writer can be reached at minahiladnan254 @gmail.com