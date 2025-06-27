Kenya protests turn deadly: 16 killed, businesses burned in violent clashes

NAIROBI – At least 16 people were killed during violent protests across Kenya on Wednesday, Amnesty International confirmed. The demonstrations, originally meant to mark one year since anti-tax rallies, quickly spiraled into chaos, leaving businesses destroyed and entire neighborhoods in shock.

Although the marches began peacefully, unrest erupted when young protesters clashed with police, lit fires, and tore up pavements to hurl as projectiles. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen strongly condemned the violence, calling it “terrorism disguised as dissent.” He said looters and rioters exploited the protest to unleash destruction and fear.

In Nairobi’s business district, the damage was widespread. Reporters witnessed banks broken into, shopping centers reduced to ashes, and small businesses looted or burned down. Raphael Omondi, owner of a print shop, said he lost equipment worth $150,000. “They stole everything, then set it all on fire,” he said. “This is not protest; it’s destruction.”

Several business owners blamed the violence on the government’s decision to block live TV and radio coverage of the protests. Perfume store owner Maureen Chepkemoi asked, “Why are they protesting inside my shop? This is wicked.” Many expressed hopelessness, unsure how to recover from the financial losses.

Rights groups say the police responded with excessive force. Amnesty Kenya’s director Irungu Houghton confirmed 16 deaths, while another group, Vocal Africa, reported that all victims brought to a Nairobi morgue died from gunshot wounds. “You protest against police killings, and they kill even more,” said its head, Hussein Khalid.

So far, more than 400 people have been injured, with 83 in critical condition. Protests were reported in 23 counties across Kenya. Anger against President William Ruto continues to grow as citizens protest high taxes, poor economic conditions, and ongoing police brutality, especially after the recent death of a teacher in custody.