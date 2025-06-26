Govt vows crackdown on sectarian hate speech during Muharram

Islamabad — The federal government of Pakistan has decided to take strict action against individuals spreading sectarian hatred on social media during the holy month of Muharram, aiming to ensure nationwide peace and security.

The decision was made during a high-level security meeting in Islamabad chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, which reviewed the security plans for Muharram across all provinces, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the federal capital. The meeting emphasized that maintaining law and order during this sensitive period is a top priority.

Officials agreed to take decisive action against those spreading hate speech online, particularly through electronic and social media platforms. The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) will receive specific recommendations to monitor and curb such content more effectively.

While discussing the possibility of internet and mobile service suspensions, the meeting concluded that such decisions would be made in consultation with provincial governments, based on on-ground security threats. Minister Naqvi stressed that any suspension must reflect real-time needs and not be arbitrary.

The federal government also pledged full support to provinces and regions to maintain peace. Minister Naqvi stated that no one will be allowed to provoke unrest or incite violence during Muharram.

Separately, Punjab and Sindh have already implemented Section 144 from 1st to 10th Muharram, banning unauthorized gatherings, weapon carrying, and use of drones or loudspeakers. In Sindh, double riding on motorcycles will also be banned on the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Authorities clarified that no new processions or majalis (religious gatherings) will be allowed without prior approval, and any public incitement through slogans or gestures aimed at religious or ethnic hatred will be strictly prohibited.

This coordinated approach reflects growing concerns over the misuse of digital platforms during sensitive religious events and the government’s effort to prevent sectarian tensions from escalating.