A Future Forsaken

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is not merely a political manoeuvre – it is the suspension of a fragile thread of humanity that has, against all odds, endured between two nations that once shared a singular heartbeat for millennia. Long before borders, we were one civilisation – its rivers our lifelines, its soil soaked not just in monsoon rains, but in shared memory and sacrifice.

No matter how bitter the conflict, we must never suspend dialogue. To do so is to abandon the very premise of peace. War, once unleashed, does not distinguish between the innocent and the guilty. It does not seek justice; it seeks annihilation. Our ancestors forged charters with their blood, not for conquest, but so

that their children – and ours – could one day sleep in peace, rather than hide in terror beneath a sky lit by fire and vengeance.

I have spent what felt like an eternity under such a sky. A prisoner to forces I never provoked, forced to pray to a God for deliverance from nightmares no one prepared me to face. I remember the eyes of mothers – haunted, pleading – as they begged me to save their children while the night raged like an apocalypse, not once, but again and again, for years. These were not metaphors. These were not moments. They were my life – etched into my bones, impossible to unlive.

When someone laughs, dismisses, or makes light of that torment, I pray-not for anger-but that their children,

or they themselves, never come to know even a fraction of what it means to endure the slow erosion of self under relentless fear.

Yesterday, I saw archival footage of soldiers from World War II, broken by the burden of memory. Veterans, trembling and weeping, not from weakness, but from the unbearable strength required to remember. To relive a reality that never should have been theirs to carry. I recognised them – not from books, but from my own mirror.

And now, India, in a campaign of dangerous narrative warfare, seeks to brand an entire people as terrorists and weaponise water – the most sacred and essential of resources – as a tool of political retribution. Lahore gave up its river so that both nations might live. The Treaty was not simply a document; it was a covenant between civilisations. To fracture it is to fracture our future.

This is a perilous descent – one that will not only haunt those who engineer it, but will cast a long, dark shadow over all of us. In our shared subcontinent, vengeance does not come clean. It comes soaked in grief.

We must choose again: not war, not silence, not hatred – but dialogue, dignity, and the courage to remember that even in the depths of conflict, there remains a duty to humanity.

The writer is the Director, First Capital Group and the author of “Lost to the World: A Memoir of Faith, Family and Five Years in Terrorist Captivity.” Drawing from personal experience and a deep engagement with Pakistan’s socio-political landscape, he writes on extremism, governance, human rights, and national security.