Pakistan welcomes middle east ceasefire, emphasizes UN charter

Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, urging all involved parties to fully respect the agreement. The Foreign Office described the development as a positive step toward reducing tensions in the volatile Middle East. The ceasefire was brokered by Qatar and the United States after nearly two weeks of intense military exchanges.

In its official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) emphasized the importance of diplomacy. It stated that Pakistan supports all efforts aimed at dialogue and peaceful resolution. “We urge all parties to uphold the truce and avoid further escalation,” the statement read. Islamabad reiterated that violence and aggression would only destabilize the region further.

Pakistan also called for strict adherence to the United Nations Charter. It highlighted principles such as respect for sovereignty, non-aggression, and peaceful coexistence. The Foreign Office made clear that any lasting solution must be grounded in international law and mutual respect among nations.

The recent conflict saw dozens of casualties on both sides. Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iranian military assets, while Tehran responded with over 500 ballistic missiles and around 1,000 drones. The situation alarmed the international community, raising fears of a broader regional war. The ceasefire, though fragile, has eased some of those concerns.

Pakistan reaffirmed its long-standing position of neutrality and support for peace in the Middle East. The government pledged continued engagement in regional diplomacy. It also recognized the role of mediators, including Qatar and the U.S., in preventing further bloodshed. Islamabad’s message was clear: lasting peace is possible—but only through honest dialogue and restraint.