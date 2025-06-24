Senate chairman highlights historic Pakistan-Saudi ties in key meeting

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani emphasized the deep-rooted relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He said these ties are built on shared faith, history, and cultural similarities. Gilani expressed these views during a meeting with the Saudi-Pakistan Friendship Group led by Major General (Retired) Dr. Abdulrahman bin Sunhet Al-Herbi at the Parliament House.

Gilani recalled his high-level meetings with Saudi leadership both as Speaker and Prime Minister, calling them historic. He expressed eagerness for the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan. The Chairman also noted the successful visits last year of Saudi officials to Pakistan and vice versa, saying these exchanges highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

He stressed the need to institutionalize regular dialogue between Pakistan’s Senate and Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council. Gilani appreciated the role of over 2.5 million Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia, noting their significant contribution to the Saudi economy and through remittances to Pakistan’s economy.

Concluding the meeting, Gilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia. He hoped that the friendship group’s efforts would open a new era of sustainable, developed, and future-ready cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, the Saudi delegation was warmly welcomed by the Senate Chairman at Parliament House. The delegation leader thanked Pakistan for its importance in the region and highlighted the mutual value both countries place on bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation. A luncheon hosted by Gilani followed, attended by members of both the Senate and National Assembly along with leaders of the friendship group.