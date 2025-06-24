Khawaja Asif hails Iran-Israel ceasefire, calls it a victory for muslim world

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, calling it a significant step towards peace and a proud moment for the Muslim world.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, Asif praised Iran’s courage and strategic resilience in the face of a much stronger adversary. He said Iran displayed remarkable composure and successfully defended itself, earning respect across the Muslim world. “I salute the determination of Iranian leadership and its brave citizens,” he stated.

The defence minister also connected this development to what he described as recent triumphs for the Muslim Ummah. “In a short time, we have witnessed two victories—Pakistan’s win over India and Iran’s resistance against Israel,” he emphasized. According to him, the Iran-Israel ceasefire reflects the failure of Israeli claims and military pressure.

Moreover, Asif termed the ceasefire not just a diplomatic achievement but a moral victory that boosts the unity and confidence of Muslim nations. He added that the world must now pay attention to justice and peace in Palestine, especially in war-torn Gaza.

“Our hearts are with the people of Gaza,” he said. “We pray that Allah showers His mercy on the oppressed and brings relief to the innocent lives suffering there.” Asif concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s support for peace, dignity, and justice in the region.

This statement comes amid rising calls for stronger solidarity among Muslim nations and increasing diplomatic efforts to bring stability to the Middle East.