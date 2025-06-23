IAEA chief warns of unimaginable consequences from military strikes on nuclear sites

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, issued a stern warning on Monday, stating that military attacks on nuclear facilities must be avoided at all costs. Speaking at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting, Grossi emphasized that such strikes could lead to radiation leaks that would not remain confined to national borders, potentially triggering regional or global fallout.

“I once again appeal for maximum restraint,” Grossi said. “Military conflict not only threatens lives but also derails diplomatic efforts toward resolution.” He underscored the urgent need to return to negotiations to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons capabilities.

Grossi also reaffirmed his readiness to visit Iran immediately, expressing hope that, despite deep disagreements, cooperation could continue. “Diplomacy is the only path forward,” he warned, “otherwise, violence and destruction could reach unimaginable levels.”

His remarks come amid rising tensions following U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, and Iran’s increasing mistrust of the IAEA. The Iranian Parliament is currently debating a bill that could suspend all cooperation with the IAEA unless Tehran receives clear guarantees about the agency’s impartiality.

Iranian Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf recently stated that Iran will not resume cooperation with the agency until it receives legal assurances regarding the IAEA’s professional conduct.

Grossi’s comments underline the fragile state of global nuclear diplomacy and the urgent need for de-escalation in the region.