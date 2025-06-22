US says Iran strikes aimed at nuclear sites, not regime change: Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON/TEHRAN – The United States carried out powerful airstrikes on Iran’s suspected nuclear facilities, but the Pentagon insists the operation was not about removing the Iranian government.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth stated on Sunday that the mission focused solely on damaging Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. He emphasized that the strikes were carefully planned over several months and were not aimed at regime change.

Speaking at a press briefing, Hegseth said, “This was a calculated mission to cripple Iran’s nuclear ambitions. We avoided civilian areas and military personnel.” He added that the US would respond with even greater force if Iran attempted any retaliation.

General Dan Cane, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, revealed that over 125 military aircraft, including B-2 stealth bombers and submarine-launched missiles, were used in the assault named Operation Midnight Hammer. He confirmed the operation hit three nuclear-related sites with precision.

According to General Cane, Iranian defense systems did not respond. “Their fighter jets stayed on the ground, and their missile defense systems did not detect our aircraft,” he explained. The mission used suppression fire to clear the way for the bombers.

As tensions continue to rise, the Pentagon has issued a clear warning to Iran. “Any counterstrike will be met with overwhelming force,” Hegseth said, underlining the seriousness of the US stance in the region.