Ayeza Khan opens up: disagrees with Danish Taimoor on one big topic

LAHORE – Actress Ayeza Khan recently revealed that she and her husband Danish Taimoor often disagree on one important subject, sharing this candidly during a fun Instagram Q&A session.

Ayeza said that working in the same industry has its benefits, as they can collaborate on projects. However, she dislikes how people sometimes compare them, which makes both uncomfortable.

When asked about topics she enjoys discussing, Ayeza mentioned travel, fashion, and education as her favorites. She also expressed a strong desire to learn how to cook delicious meals one day.

Ayeza proudly shared that she can work nonstop for 24 hours without sleep and still deliver her best performance. Yet, she wondered if others see this ability as a true skill or just a quirk.

With a smile, she admitted that she and Danish can never agree on whether Messi or Ronaldo is the better football player, showing their playful side.

Finally, Ayeza revealed a dream for the future: both she and Danish hope to step away from social media and acting someday to live peacefully in Switzerland.