Govt appoints Naveed Asghar as acting Wapda chairman after Ghani’s resignation

The federal government has appointed Naveed Asghar Chaudhry as the acting chairman of Wapda (Water and Power Development Authority), following the resignation of retired Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani, who served in the role for nearly three years.

A notification from the Ministry of Water Resources confirmed that Asghar will hold the position for three months or until a regular chairman is appointed. He will continue serving as Wapda’s Member (Finance) alongside his new responsibilities.

This is not Asghar’s first time in this role. He also served as acting chairman in 2022, after the resignation of retired Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain, before handing over to Ghani later that year. Asghar has remained closely involved in Wapda operations, including visits to key hydropower sites like the Mohmand Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project.

His appointment comes at a time of multiple challenges for Wapda. The K-IV water supply project for Karachi faces major delays due to severe underfunding—only Rs3.2 billion allocated in the new budget against the Rs40 billion needed. Experts warn this could delay completion by a decade or more.

Earlier this year, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) flagged serious financial mismanagement in Wapda’s flagship projects, including the Neelum-Jhelum and Dasu Hydropower Projects. With rising costs and limited federal support, Asghar’s short-term leadership will likely focus on stabilizing oversight and accelerating construction timelines.