PIA brings back 121 nationals stranded in Iran amid airspace closure

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has successfully repatriated 121 Pakistani nationals stranded in Iran through a special flight operated from Baku, Azerbaijan. The flight PK-7160 landed in Lahore at 3:40 PM on Friday, marking the conclusion of a carefully coordinated evacuation operation prompted by the closure of Iranian airspace.

Due to the suspension of direct air travel between Pakistan and Iran, the stranded Pakistanis traveled overland to Baku, where arrangements were made for their onward journey back to Pakistan. This alternative route ensured their safe return despite the ongoing logistical challenges.

The Pakistani embassies in Tehran and Baku played a crucial role in facilitating the cross-border movement and coordination necessary for this repatriation effort. Their collaboration helped overcome hurdles posed by international travel restrictions and border controls.

This second special evacuation flight follows a previous successful operation, which repatriated 268 Pakistanis from Basra. The Government of Pakistan directed PIA to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to ensure timely and efficient evacuation of citizens from conflict-affected regions.

PIA emphasized its continued commitment to national service, highlighting that even in difficult circumstances, the airline prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of Pakistani nationals abroad. This operation underscores PIA’s longstanding role in serving Pakistan’s national interests during crises.