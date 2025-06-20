Iran refuses to discuss missile program amid Israeli attacks, says talks with US off the table

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has firmly rejected any negotiations on the country’s missile program or defense capabilities, stating that these topics are completely off-limits in discussions with European representatives.

In an interview with Iranian state TV IRIB on Friday, Araghchi made it clear that upcoming meetings in Geneva with officials from France, Germany, and the UK will focus solely on nuclear and regional issues. He also dismissed any potential dialogue with the United States, accusing it of supporting Israel’s continued aggression.

He emphasized that Iran’s missile strength is no longer a secret and declared, “We are not prepared to talk about our missile power under any circumstances.” Araghchi further revealed that a United Nations Security Council meeting will be held soon at the request of countries like Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria.

Meanwhile, he criticized the US for repeatedly sending backchannel messages pushing Iran toward negotiations during the ongoing conflict. “There will be no talks as long as Israeli aggression continues. We will not negotiate with a country complicit in those crimes,” he stated.

Araghchi also demanded that the UN Security Council enforce Resolution 487, which was passed unanimously in 1981 following an Israeli airstrike on Iraq’s nuclear facility. He stressed that Israel’s recent attack on Iran’s Arak heavy water reactor — which is under full IAEA supervision — was a direct violation of international law.

In a statement on social media, he warned that if the Security Council fails to act, it must explain whether international legal standards apply selectively. He concluded that inaction would damage the global non-proliferation system and hold the Council itself partly responsible for its collapse.