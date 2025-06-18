Iran denies Israeli airstrike targeted Khamenei’s residence

Iran has denied rumors that an Israeli airstrike targeted the residence of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The semi-official Fars News Agency, known to be close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), dismissed the claims as false and described them as part of a psychological operation by the U.S. and Israel following Khamenei’s defiant televised speech earlier in the day, where he openly rejected the idea of surrendering to American pressure.

This marks the first time Iranian media has explicitly acknowledged the possibility that the country’s top leader could be considered a target. The report noted that the rumors surfaced shortly after Supreme Leader Khamenei made a strong statement against U.S. threats, which angered both Washington and Tel Aviv.

Fars News framed the allegations as a manifestation of “confusion and frustration” on the part of the U.S. and the “Zionist regime” in response to Iran’s firm stance. The agency emphasized that the rumors were being spread by Zionist agents through social media to create panic and misinformation among the public.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had hinted at intentions to “eliminate” Ayatollah Khamenei. While U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that the U.S. knows Khamenei’s location, he clarified that they currently have no plans to target him — despite labeling him as an “easy target.”

Iranian media has also denied other recent rumors, including reports that a secret Iranian delegation traveled to Oman for mediation. Officials insist such stories are baseless and part of a broader disinformation campaign orchestrated to destabilize Iran’s internal and external position.