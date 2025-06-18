PIA restarts Lahore–Paris flights after 5-year break

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed its direct flights from Lahore to Paris on Wednesday after five long years. The flight, PK-733, took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport at 12 noon, carrying 276 passengers. This is part of PIA’s plan to reconnect major cities in Pakistan with Europe.

PIA had earlier announced the decision to restart this route in May 2025. The flight used a Boeing 777 aircraft, recently upgraded for better passenger comfort. The airline already operates two weekly flights between Islamabad and Paris, and this Lahore route adds more convenience for travelers.

To celebrate the moment, PIA arranged a special ceremony at the Lahore airport. A cake was cut, and passengers were seen off by PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Aamir Hayat, COO Khurram Mushtaq, and French Embassy Head of Mission Franck Aubrée, along with other officials. The mood was festive as the route opened again after half a decade.

PIA expects that the resumption of this route will help increase foreign exchange earnings and make travel easier for Pakistanis living in Europe. Many passengers had waited years for this direct connection between Lahore and Paris to return.

The European Union had lifted the ban on PIA flights in late 2024. The ban was placed after a tragic plane crash in Karachi in 2020 and issues related to pilot licensing. Since then, PIA has taken steps to improve safety and rebuild trust with global regulators.