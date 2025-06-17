“We were wrong”: Hamza Ali Abbasi reflects on PTI and Imran Khan

Actor and former PTI supporter Hamza Ali Abbasi admitted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf made serious mistakes. He especially called the May 9, 2022 attacks on military sites and the 2014 protest march wrong. Hamza spoke during a podcast with journalist Mansoor Ali Khan. He said his support for PTI began in 2014 with the hope of seeing Imran Khan become Prime Minister.

Hamza revealed that although he met Imran Khan many times, their relationship was not based on advice. Instead, Hamza often looked to Khan for guidance. He added that PTI’s time in government after 2018 brought some progress, but also many problems. Mistakes increased after the no-confidence motion in April 2022.

Importantly, Hamza strongly condemned the violence on May 9. He said attacking military buildings was a serious mistake. He also said the 2014 protest and other PTI marches were wrong. According to him, all political players need to admit their mistakes and talk to each other. Without dialogue, the country cannot move forward.

Hamza appealed to all sides, including Imran Khan, the military, and other parties, to start meaningful talks. He warned that using power and violence will only lead to chaos. He believes peaceful dialogue is the only way to fix the country’s problems. He also urged everyone to leave past mistakes behind.

He ended by warning about growing public anger. He said people feel their political voices are being ignored. Hamza feared that if Imran Khan stays in jail too long or falls ill, it could trigger serious unrest. He stressed the need for peace, unity, and responsible leadership in this tense time.