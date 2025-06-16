Aqib Javed clears air on Babar Azam’s T20 future, reveals key development plans

LAHORE – Pakistan’s high-performance director Aqib Javed has clarified that former captain Babar Azam is not permanently excluded from the national T20 squad. He emphasized that team selection will continue to be based purely on performance and merit.

Speaking at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Aqib addressed growing speculation about Babar’s future in T20 internationals. “Whether it’s Babar or any other player, the door is always open. If they perform well, they will be selected,” he assured.

He further added that players are often the best judges of which formats suit them best. “There are many challenges ahead, and players must be ready to face them. Form and fitness are key to making a comeback,” Aqib said.

Turning to Pakistan’s Test cricket future, Aqib expressed confidence in the team’s potential during the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle. “If the current process continues, we will see Pakistan finish in a strong position this cycle,” he stated.

He also announced that white-ball and red-ball training camps will be organized in July to prepare players for the upcoming Test series against South Africa and other key fixtures. These camps aim to improve skills and team readiness.

On the development front, Aqib revealed several grassroots initiatives. A biomechanics lab is being established at the National Cricket Academy, and a women’s high-performance centre will be set up in Karachi. Regional centres in Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Multan will focus on nurturing talent at the Under-13, Under-17, and Under-19 levels respectively.