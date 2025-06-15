Iran’s alleged plot to destroy Israel revealed in cabinet briefing, say officials

In a recent report, Israeli cabinet members were briefed on intelligence findings that suggest a detailed Iranian plan aimed at destroying Israel. According to sources, the information was gathered during the ongoing war and points to a strategic effort by Iran to launch widespread attacks on Israeli population centers.

Israeli television network i24’s reporter, Amichai Yarchi, shared on social media that Israel had no option but to strike Iranian fuel reserves. These reserves, officials say, were being used to manufacture weapons and fire missiles at Israel, leaving the country with limited choices for self-defense.

Furthermore, the intelligence briefing emphasized that Iran had come dangerously close to acquiring nuclear weapons. Officials claimed that the point of no return had been crossed, and taking action was now essential for Israel’s national security.

The list of key points, reportedly distributed among cabinet members, described Iranian attacks as “unrestrained” and highlighted the urgent nature of the threat. The document suggested that Iran’s strategy was not defensive, but part of a larger, destructive plan.

Adding to the credibility of these claims, Israeli journalist Avi Moscov from Radio Kol Barama also posted similar information. His report aligned with Yarchi’s account, reinforcing the idea that Iran’s intentions were both aggressive and carefully organized.

This development has sparked widespread concern and debate in the region, with many questioning what the next steps should be. As tensions rise, the international community continues to monitor the situation closely, hoping to avoid further escalation.