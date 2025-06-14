Second Israeli F-35 shot down over Iran, claims Tehran

Iran’s military has reported the downing of a third Israeli F-35 fighter jet over its western airspace. According to the Tehran Times, the aircraft was intercepted by Iranian air defenses, likely utilizing systems such as the Khordad 15 or Bavar-373, which are capable of targeting advanced stealth aircraft. The pilot reportedly ejected before the jet crashed but was subsequently captured by Iranian forces. This follows previous claims by Iran of downing two Israeli F-35 jets and capturing a female pilot

The Israeli military has denied these allegations, labeling them as “fake news.” They assert that only an Iranian UAV was downed during the recent missile exchanges, and no Israeli aircraft were lost . Despite this, Iranian media outlets continue to report on the incidents, fueling ongoing tensions between the two nations.

The downing of these advanced aircraft marks a significant escalation in the conflict, highlighting the increasing sophistication of Iran’s air defense capabilities. Systems like the Khordad 15 and Bavar-373 have been developed to counter advanced threats, including fifth-generation fighter jets like the F-35.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with concerns about the potential for further escalation and the broader implications for regional stability. Diplomatic efforts are underway to de-escalate tensions and prevent the conflict from spreading beyond the immediate region.

As the situation develops, both nations continue to exchange military actions, with Iran launching retaliatory missile strikes and Israel conducting air raids on Iranian targets. The outcome of these engagements will likely influence the trajectory of the conflict and the dynamics of international relations in the Middle East.