Khamenei vows bitter days for Israel: “No escape this time“

In a powerful address to the Iranian nation, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel of grave consequences, saying its people will soon face “a bitter life.” His remarks came amid a major escalation, following Israel’s deadly strikes on Iranian soil that killed several senior commanders and scientists.

Shortly after Khamenei’s statement, Iran launched more than 100 ballistic missiles toward Israel. Initial reports from Israeli sources confirmed that at least 15 people were injured, while air raid sirens echoed across major cities including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iran claimed the attack was a direct response to Israel’s airstrikes on key Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Khamenei, in his speech, called Israel’s strike “a huge mistake” and vowed Iran would not let the blood of its martyrs go in vain. “The Zionist regime will pay for every drop of blood,” he said. He assured the public that Iran’s armed forces were fully prepared, and that all government officials and the public were united behind them.

He further stated, “We will strike with power. This war was started by them, and now they must face the consequences. They will not be allowed to escape. Our military will deal harsh blows to this enemy.” He emphasized that there will be no compromise with “Zionist terrorists,” and hinted at a prolonged campaign if necessary.

The statement comes at a time when tensions in the Middle East are at a dangerous peak. Cities in Iran remain on high alert, while Israel has declared a state of emergency, closed its schools and offices, and placed its defense forces on full readiness. World leaders have urged restraint, but both nations continue trading threats and fire, signaling the conflict may be far from over.