Rashid Mehmood assaulted and robbed in Rahim Yar Khan

Senior Pakistani actor Rashid Mehmood was attacked and robbed by a group of men near Sheikh Khalifa Bridge in Rahim Yar Khan. He was on his way to pick up his wife when he lost his way after taking the wrong turn at the motorway interchange. He ended up in an unfamiliar area where the incident happened.

Suddenly, a motorcycle hit his car, and a group of local men gathered quickly. Instead of helping, they started beating him. They took his valuable items, including his ID card, and even tried to take him away by force. Rashid said he had never faced such fear before.

Luckily, a bystander stepped in and called the police. This stopped the group from hurting him further. Rashid thanked the stranger who helped him during the difficult moment. However, the damage had already been done, both physically and emotionally.

He also said the motorbike crash was not his fault. Still, the angry men blamed him and became violent. Rashid added that he believed some of them looked like local criminals. The incident raised serious concerns about safety in the area.

Many people on social media expressed shock and anger after hearing the news. Fans and fellow celebrities have shown support for Rashid. The actor urged authorities to take notice and provide better protection for citizens, especially in remote areas.