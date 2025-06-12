Rain, thunderstorms expected in upper and central Pakistan from june 13 to 16

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorms in upper and central regions of the country from June 13 to 16. According to officials, moist winds are entering the northern parts of Pakistan. A new wave of westerly winds is likely to affect upper areas starting Thursday.

From June 13, areas like Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat, Swat, and Mansehra may receive rain. Rain is also expected in Batgram, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad, with chances of hailstorm in some places. Weather conditions may stay unstable through the four-day period.

Meanwhile, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, and Sargodha are also likely to receive rain. The rain belt may extend toward Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Jhang, and Toba Tek Singh. These areas could see rainfall with occasional thunder.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cities such as Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, and Kohat may also experience showers. Similarly, rain is forecasted for Kurram, Khyber, Karak, DI Khan, Waziristan, Zhob, Barkhan, and Musakhel. The PMD warned of localised storms and gusty winds.

Additionally, southern Punjab and upper Sindh may witness windstorms and thunder during this period. The PMD has advised the public to stay alert and plan travel with caution. Sudden weather changes could impact daily life and transport.