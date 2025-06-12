Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar may end collaboration with Humayun Saeed

Famous writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar hinted that he might stop working with Humayun Saeed in future projects. He shared this during an Eid special talk show hosted by Naeem Hanif. Qamar spoke freely about his views on writing and the entertainment industry.

He said writing is a natural gift from God and cannot be taught in schools. Although he guides others, he believes true writing talent cannot be learned. Qamar also discussed the decline of Punjabi films, calling them essential for Urdu cinema’s success.

According to Qamar, Punjabi films lost quality because directors showed the wrong culture. They made gangsters look like heroes, which damaged the film industry’s reputation. He also stressed that writers must be respected in the entertainment world.

Qamar warned that if he stops getting respect, he will quit the industry. He said writers are talented and deserve honor for their work. When asked about Humayun Saeed, he suggested their long partnership might end soon.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and Humayun Saeed have worked together on many hits like Mere Pass Tum Ho and films such as Punjab Nahi Jaungi and London Nahi Jaunga.