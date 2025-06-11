Fishing cat: Pakistan’s Indus delta losing its lone surviving predator

Pakistan has long been struggling with the gradual disappearance of its rare wildlife species due to a lethal mix of environmental and human-induced factors, including habitat destruction, dwindling water resources, pollution, and poaching.

Among these vanishing species is the endangered Indus fishing cat, found mostly in the Indus River Delta and surrounding buffer areas, where its numbers have dropped dramatically over recent decades.

Habitat loss, food scarcity, hunting, and growing human populations have significantly impacted this rare feline, which plays a vital role in maintaining the balance of aquatic ecosystems, according to experts.

“The past two decades have appeared to be disastrous for this environment-friendly animal, mainly because of the destruction of wetlands and killings by local people,” Saeed-ul-Islam, a senior Pakistani wildlife expert, told Anadolu.

Although official surveys have yet to determine precise figures, Islam explained that conservative estimates suggest the cat’s population in Pakistan has declined by more than 50% in the last two decades alone.

Globally, the fishing cat population has declined approximately 30% since 2010, and the animal has been listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Red List since 2016.

In addition to decreasing water levels, deteriorating water quality has exacerbated the plight of these animals.

“Deterioration of water quality due to untreated water flowing directly into water bodies, and the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers, are also taking a toll on conservation efforts,” Islam noted.

Region’s last surviving predator

Wildlife specialists consider the fishing cat the last surviving major predator of the Indus flood plains following the near extinction of others such as gharials, tigers, and leopards from the region.

“We have this last predator in the Indus flood plains that greatly contributes to keeping aquatic animal populations healthy,” said Zareef Ahmed Shaikh, head of the Indus Fishing Cat Project (IFCP).

The IFCP, launched in 2021, forms part of the global Fishing Cat Conservation Alliance initiative, which seeks to protect and preserve this rare species. The project engages local communities, governmental authorities, and wildlife organizations to support conservation efforts.

Before 2020, the status of the Indus fishing cat on Pakistan’s IUCN country list remained uncertain, suggesting the species was nearing extinction, according to Shaikh.

“It was us (IFCP) who told the world that this animal not only still exists in Pakistan but that its distribution range has extended to the riverine areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces through the canal network,” Shaikh asserted.

In addition to the Indus delta, recent sightings have occurred in Jaffarabad and Jhal Magsi districts in the southwestern Balochistan province.

Challenges in determining exact numbers

Shaikh acknowledged the difficulty in determining the exact population numbers due to a lack of comprehensive surveys by either government agencies or wildlife groups.

“We cannot give any specific number about its population in Pakistan. But one thing is sure – its number has reduced due to shrinking wetlands and water bodies,” he said.

“That’s why it is hard to fix its current status, but it can safely be described as ‘almost endangered,’ considering the given circumstances.”

Shaikh acknowledged that, although the IFCP has made “a little difference” in increasing the fishing cat’s numbers, “it’s a long way to go.”

Kamal Palari, a community worker involved with IFCP conservation efforts in Sindh’s Thatta district, noted a significant reduction in hunting incidents involving the fishing cat in recent years.

“Locals, especially farmers, would kill them because they falsely believed this cat was a threat to their livestock and crops,” Palari told Anadolu.

However, he said awareness campaigns launched by IFCP and increased community involvement have led to a noticeable decrease in such cases.

Shaikh also clarified that the fishing cat “very rarely” attacks goats and has no capacity to threaten livestock herds significantly.

Balancing aquatic ecosystems

Mumtaz Soomro, a deputy director at the Sindh Wildlife Department, believes that strict wildlife protection laws enacted in 2020 – imposing heavy fines and sentences for hunting rare species – have further helped reduce killings of fishing cats.

Soomro said the department has worked with local communities and wildlife groups on awareness campaigns to protect the cat, which he emphasized is “very important for keeping marine life healthy.”

“We have already almost lost leopards, tigers, and other predators because of human-induced factors. We cannot afford to lose this last predator,” he said.

In addition to shrinking wetlands, Islam cited overfishing by local communities as another critical reason for food shortages affecting the fishing cat.

He also stressed the fishing cat’s vital role in maintaining the ecological balance within the Indus delta.

“The fishing cat is a species of low-lying wetlands and can survive not only on fish but also on supplementary foods like crabs, rodents, and birds. The cat catches only lazy animals and fish, helping maintain the health of the remaining aquatic life,” Islam explained.

Shaikh echoed these views, underscoring the fishing cat’s role in protecting crops by controlling populations of rodents and turtles.

“They control the population of small animals, so the ecosystem remains in balance,” he concluded. anadolu