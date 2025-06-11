Punjab budget 2025 to be presented on june 13

The Punjab government has decided to present its annual budget for the next financial year on June 13. Officials say the decision came after reviewing the federal government’s targets. The budget is now being finalized. According to sources, the government aims to avoid burdening the public. Therefore, no new taxes will be added. Also, the increase in existing tax rates will be kept minimal to provide relief to citizens.

Moreover, the budget proposes a 10% salary increase for government employees. This step aims to support workers during rising inflation. In addition, the Punjab Revenue Authority plans to expand its tax base. It will target sectors that have not been paying taxes. This move is expected to increase revenue without putting pressure on current taxpayers.

The government will focus on key areas like law and order, health, education, and tourism. Education will get PKR 110 billion more than last year. Similarly, the health sector will see an increase of PKR 90 billion. Clean drinking water and sanitation projects will also be expanded across the province. Overall, development funding is likely to rise by nearly 600%.

In a major rural uplift plan, Punjab will turn 2,400 villages into model villages. The government will fund 800 of these villages. The World Bank will support the remaining 1,600 through grants. Each model village will have paved streets, clean water, and streetlights. The project will be completed in phases, eventually covering more than 60% of villages in the province.

Additionally, farmers will receive extra support in the new budget. The government plans to give funds for seeds and fertilizers. This will include wheat and rice crops. These steps aim to improve agriculture and support rural families. Overall, the upcoming budget appears focused on development, welfare, and economic stability.