Court rejects police request for Imran Khan’s polygraph and photogrammetric Test

A Lahore anti-terrorism court has dismissed the police request to conduct a polygraph (lie detector) and photogrammetric (photo identification) test on former Prime Minister and PTI founder, Imran Khan. The court criticized the investigation team for not using two earlier chances to carry out these tests.

The judge stated that Imran Khan was allowed to prove his innocence twice but refused to cooperate both times. His refusal, the court said, showed clear unwillingness to assist the investigation. Therefore, the court ruled that allowing a third opportunity would only waste time.

This legal request was linked to a May 9 case involving allegations of incitement and violence. Police had hoped that the tests would confirm Imran Khan’s role in the matter. However, his repeated refusal to undergo the tests made further requests pointless in the court’s view.

The court remarked that this case is unique because a suspect is actively refusing to use legal tools to support his own defense. It added that Imran Khan’s refusal undermines the investigation and complicates the legal process.

In conclusion, the court directed the investigation officer to complete the probe through other legal means. It emphasized that no further time should be wasted on attempts to conduct the tests and that the law must take its course regardless of the suspect’s cooperation.