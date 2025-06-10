Rs13.5 billion allocated for digital growth: Pakistan’s 2025 budget fuels IT and tech infrastructure

The federal government has proposed Rs13.5 billion for IT and digital infrastructure projects in the 2025-26 Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The goal is to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen Pakistan’s IT ecosystem. The budget includes 12 ongoing projects under the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoITT), with a total cost of Rs85.7 billion.

A significant portion of the funds will go to IT and Technology Parks in Karachi and Islamabad. The Karachi IT Park, approved in 2021, has already used Rs26.5 billion out of its Rs31.2 billion budget. The government has allocated Rs4 billion for FY2025-26 to bring it closer to completion. Similarly, the Islamabad Technology Park, approved in 2016, has received Rs4.9 billion to speed up development.

The budget also prioritizes digital economy projects. The Digital Economy Enhancement Project, which aims to modernize Pakistan’s economic infrastructure, has already spent Rs8.3 billion. An additional Rs2 billion has been allocated for final implementation stages. The Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan initiative will receive Rs250 million, ensuring stronger protection for digital assets.

Other key projects include support for IT startups and venture capital, with Rs500 million allocated to boost entrepreneurship. The National Semiconductor HR Development Program will receive Rs250 million to train skilled professionals in the high-tech industry. Additionally, Rs500 million has been set aside for expanding cellular services in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The government’s digital transformation strategy aims to position Pakistan as a global IT competitor. Investments in cybersecurity, digital health, and infrastructure will strengthen the economy and create new opportunities. The proposed budget will be presented for parliamentary approval in the upcoming budget session.