Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Daily Times

Your right to know

Dollar rises slightly while PSX hits record high ahead of budget 2025

In the interbank market today, the US dollar gained value against the Pakistani Rupee. It increased by 4 paisas and closed at Rs. 282.21. Yesterday, the dollar had closed at Rs. 282.17, showing a minor but notable uptick.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed historic activity ahead of the federal budget announcement. The KSE-100 Index surged by 383 points, closing at 122,024 points. During the trading day, it even touched a new all-time high of 122,611 points, reflecting investor optimism.

Today, trading volume reached 590 million shares worth Rs. 21.8 billion. The market capitalization rose by Rs. 40 billion, reaching a total of Rs. 14,768 billion. This indicates strong investor interest and confidence just before the national budget release.

The government is set to present a budget worth Rs. 18,000 billion for the upcoming fiscal year. It is expected to include around Rs. 2,000 billion in new taxes. Non-development spending is projected to reach Rs. 16,286 billion, with a budget deficit of around 5% of GDP, or Rs. 6,501 billion.

Furthermore, the budget may eliminate tax exemptions across various sectors. The tax revenue target is likely to be Rs. 14,131 billion, while non-tax revenue is expected to reach Rs. 5,167 billion. Combined, the total revenue target is estimated at Rs. 19,298 billion.

