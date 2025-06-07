India blocks eid prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia masjid for seventh year

For the seventh year in a row, Indian authorities have denied Kashmiris permission to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid. The continued restriction has sparked sorrow and outrage among local residents and leaders.

Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed deep regret over the decision, stating that the mosque remained locked and that he was once again placed under house arrest. He called the ban a denial of religious freedom in a Muslim-majority region.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mirwaiz wrote, “Eid Mubarak! Yet again, Kashmir wakes up to the sad reality: no Eid prayers at Eidgah, and Jama Masjid locked down—for the 7th straight year. I too have been detained at my home.”

He added, “In a Muslim-majority region, Muslims are being deprived of their fundamental right to pray—even on their most important religious occasion celebrated across the world.”

The Jamia Masjid and Eidgah have historically served as major centers for Eid and Friday congregational prayers in Srinagar. However, since the Indian government revoked Article 370 and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, restrictions on religious gatherings have increased.

Kashmiris and rights groups argue that under the pretext of security, India is eroding the religious and cultural identity of the region. The repeated prayer bans are seen as part of a broader effort to suppress dissent and diminish the Muslim character of the region.