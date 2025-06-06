Learning to Obey

Pakistan’s higher education system is facing a deepening crisis, characterized by authoritarian interference, elite capture, and the systematic erosion of academic autonomy. Governmental control over core academic functions-such as curriculum design, faculty recruitment, and academic freedom-has severely compromised the independence of universities.

Instead of fostering spaces for intellectual inquiry and civic engagement, universities are increasingly being transformed into instruments of conformity, obedience, and ideological alignment. This transformation is neither accidental nor organic; it is the outcome of deliberate structural decay fueled by centralized authority, political manipulation, and an exclusionary model of development.

Academic institutions, once envisioned as catalysts for critical thinking and social progress, are now embedded within a governance structure that rewards compliance over creativity and loyalty over merit. The suppression of dissent and critical discourse reflects a broader effort to depoliticize education and restrict its liberating role.

Access to higher education in Pakistan is becoming increasingly stratified, shaped by wealth and geography. Private universities, often run as profit-oriented ventures, cater predominantly to affluent urban elites, while public institutions-formerly bastions of meritocracy and inclusion-are plagued by chronic underfunding, bureaucratic inefficiency, and declining relevance.

Academic merit is frequently overshadowed by patronage networks, political affiliations, and transactional arrangements that commodify education. This commodification has stripped education of its transformative essence, reducing it to a mere tool for economic advancement rather than a vehicle for ethical, critical, and civic development.

When ordinary citizens cannot freely walk into university libraries or access heavily secured campuses, it becomes difficult for the public to trust these institutions.

Curricula in Pakistani universities are largely influenced by state ideology, external donors, and outdated Eurocentric models, often sidelining indigenous knowledge and community-based perspectives. Content is frequently curated to promote hyper-nationalism and religious orthodoxy, with little space for critical inquiry or diverse viewpoints. These decisions, made with minimal academic input, restrict intellectual freedom and discourage innovation.

The situation is further exacerbated by a significant generational gap between faculty and students, compounded by outdated teaching methods. This results in widespread student disengagement and a rigid, mechanistic learning environment. Collectively, these factors hinder the cultivation of critical, informed, and engaged citizens, while also diminishing the overall quality of education and making classrooms increasingly frustrating and uninspiring spaces.

Scholars who question dominant narratives or explore politically sensitive issues-such as gender, ethnicity, corruption, or environmental justice-frequently encounter harassment, professional isolation, or threats to their safety. In this repressive climate, critical inquiry is viewed as subversive, and intellectual dissent is equated with disloyalty. This environment has fostered a pervasive culture of fear, prompting widespread self-censorship among academics. As a result, students are further alienated, witnessing firsthand the risks of critical engagement. Their disengagement deepens-not merely from outdated pedagogy, but from a broader academic culture that discourages curiosity, stifles debate, and punishes independent thought.

Student life in Pakistan is similarly constrained. Activism is heavily regulated, and independent student unions-once essential platforms for democratic engagement-have been systematically dismantled. Rather than fostering independent thought and civic responsibility, many universities now tacitly or explicitly encourage the use of student bodies to serve institutional or political agendas. This co-optation undermines the democratic potential of educational spaces and turns campuses into instruments of control and compliance. In some instances, students are seen participating in political demonstrations without clear understanding or conviction-often incentivized or mobilized to serve external interests rather than genuine causes.

Despite increased female enrollment, universities remain structurally inhospitable to women and gender minorities. Leadership roles for women are scarce, and institutional cultures often normalize harassment, exclusion, and intimidation. While formal anti-harassment policies exist, they are inconsistently implemented and easily subverted by patriarchal power structures. Moreover, digital platforms are frequently weaponized to target female students and faculty, exposing them to defamation, threats, and reputational harm.

The broader institutional isolation of Pakistan’s academic sector is compounded by limited engagement even among local universities, let alone with global scholarly networks. Each institution tends to operate in a silo, and scholars are often discouraged from collaborating beyond their own campuses. International partnerships are virtually nonexistent, further constrained by state-imposed restrictions, insufficient funding, and institutional reluctance. When ordinary citizens cannot freely walk into university libraries or access heavily secured campuses, it becomes difficult for the public to trust these institutions. Universities, which should serve as open and inclusive spaces for learning and engagement, instead appear distant and inaccessible.

As a result, many of the country’s brightest scholars pursue opportunities abroad to escape intellectual stagnation, ideological constraints, and stalled career prospects. In such a context, these marginalized voices are often targeted by foreign agencies seeking to exploit their expertise for strategic or political interests. This brain drain, fueled by a sense of alienation and hopelessness, significantly weakens Pakistan’s knowledge economy and undermines its long-term developmental prospects.

As consequence, both state institutions and private corporations increasingly rely on foreign consultants for intellectual and strategic tasks, sometimes at the expense of local expertise and, in certain cases, potentially compromising national security.

There is no magic solution for overnight change-what’s needed is to ensure democratic governance and academic liberty within universities and then allow time for meaningful outcomes to emerge. Addressing this multi-layered crisis demands a fundamental reimagining of Pakistan’s higher education system-one that upholds academic freedom, institutional autonomy, equity, and democratic governance as core principles.

First and foremost, universities must open themselves to the public and foster a culture of dialogue. They should be empowered and structurally equipped to resist political and bureaucratic interference through robust internal mechanisms that promote transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance. Increased public investment is essential to strengthen research infrastructure, support faculty development, and expand equitable access across socioeconomic and geographic divides.

Revitalizing academic life in Pakistan requires decolonizing curricula by integrating indigenous histories, philosophies, and languages to restore relevance and identity. Promoting interdisciplinary learning can better equip students to address pressing local challenges like climate change, public health, and informal economies.

Strengthening regional collaboration within the Global South-through joint research, exchanges, and equitable partnerships-can reduce dependency on Northern institutions and build academic resilience.

The state must develop and implement a clear, comprehensive policy to facilitate student mobility to and from regional countries, ensuring that academic exchange is not hindered by arbitrary travel restrictions. At present, such mobility frameworks are virtually nonexistent, resulting in missed opportunities for regional collaboration, academic growth, and diplomatic engagement

The future of Pakistan’s universities is inextricably linked to the broader health of its democracy. A society that suppresses dissent, rewards conformity, and undermines intellectual autonomy ultimately sabotages its own potential for justice, innovation, and inclusive progress.

Only by restoring the autonomy and dignity of its educational institutions can Pakistan build a future rooted in knowledge, equity, and resilience.

The writer is an experienced academic with over 20 years in engineering, currently at Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET), Karachi, and a member of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Bioeconomy.