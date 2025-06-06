Four israeli commandos die in Gaza blast, five injured

In the Khan Yunis area of Gaza, four Israeli soldiers lost their lives, and five others were wounded during a well-planned attack by Palestinian resistance fighters. The incident occurred as Israeli troops entered a building to search for explosives and tunnels believed to be used by militants.

Israeli media reports revealed that resistance fighters had pre-planted explosive devices inside the building. When the soldiers entered, the hidden explosives detonated, causing significant casualties. The blast severely damaged the structure and caught the soldiers by surprise.

Among the four soldiers killed, two have been identified: one belonged to the elite Maglan Commando Unit, and the other was part of the Yahalom Engineering Unit, both specialized in counter-terrorism and bomb disposal operations.

Of the five soldiers injured, one remains in critical condition, receiving emergency medical treatment. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have increased security measures and launched further operations in the area in response to the attack.

This attack highlights the ongoing tensions and frequent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian groups in Gaza, with both sides suffering casualties in a conflict that continues to escalate.