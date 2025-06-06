Pakistan’s crypto minister meets NYC mayor to boost global blockchain ties

In a landmark diplomatic visit, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, Bilal Bin Saqib, met with New York City Mayor Eric Adams at Gracie Mansion. The meeting, held during Saqib’s official U.S. tour, focused on building global partnerships around blockchain technology and digital finance. In a warm gesture, Mayor Adams said, “We consider New York to be Lahore,” signaling closer ties between two growing hubs of digital innovation.

Both sides agreed to foster deeper collaboration between the New York Crypto Council and the Pakistan Crypto Council. These councils, backed by their respective governments, aim to shape the future of Web3 and ensure responsible crypto growth. The two leaders explored ways to co-develop knowledge-sharing programs and regulatory frameworks that support digital innovation while managing risks.

Mayor Adams and Saqib also discussed shared challenges in expanding digital asset economies in high-potential regions. Their talks included creating joint capacity-building efforts and offering strategic advice to each other’s crypto sectors. According to the Ministry of Finance, this meeting marks a major step in strengthening Pakistan’s international crypto footprint.

Before meeting Adams, Saqib visited Washington, D.C., where he spoke with Robert ‘Bo’ Hines, Executive Director of President Trump’s Council on Digital Assets. They explored future partnerships in Bitcoin, decentralized infrastructure, and potential collaboration between Pakistan and the U.S. on digital policy.

One of the highlights of Saqib’s U.S. trip was Pakistan’s strategic decision to build national Bitcoin reserves. These reserves are intended to bolster the country’s role in global digital finance. The visit concluded with a shared vision: to make blockchain a tool for growth, transparency, and global cooperation.