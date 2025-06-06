Hamas expresses readiness for new Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas has shown willingness to enter new negotiations with Israel for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. According to international news agencies, senior Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya made the announcement on Thursday, signaling a possible breakthrough in the ongoing conflict.

In a televised address, Al-Hayya stated that Hamas is open to serious talks aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire. He added that communication with mediating countries is ongoing. This marks a shift in tone, as recent efforts for a ceasefire had stalled due to disagreements over terms.

Al-Hayya also clarified that Hamas did not reject the ceasefire proposal presented by U.S. envoy Steve Wiktor. Instead, Hamas requested certain amendments to the American plan. He emphasized that the group remains engaged in diplomatic channels and does not oppose mediation efforts.

Earlier, Israel had accepted and signed the U.S.-backed ceasefire plan. However, Hamas had withheld acceptance, leading to a continuation of violence. The proposed deal included a 60-day truce and the phased release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

According to Arab media, the plan involved the release of 10 Israeli hostages—five on the first day of the ceasefire, and five more on day 60. In exchange, dozens of Palestinian prisoners would be freed in two stages. While the plan was rejected earlier, Hamas now seems open to renewed dialogue, raising hopes for peace.