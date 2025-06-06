In a dramatic turn of events, an Indian parliamentary delegation led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was surrounded and heckled by Sikh protesters outside the National Press Building in Washington, DC. The protest disrupted the delegation’s final stop on a multi-nation tour aimed at promoting India’s stance on regional issues.

The protesters, waving flags of the Sikh separatist movement and chanting slogans, confronted the group as they arrived at the venue. Video clips circulating on social media captured the intense moments, showing protesters blocking paths and shouting slogans, forcing the delegation to seek assistance from local police for a safe exit.

The delegation, which began its international tour in New York on May 24, had already visited Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil before arriving in Washington. Officials claimed the purpose of the visit was to engage with the international community, but critics argue the move was aimed at spreading misinformation against Pakistan.

Following the confrontation, Tharoor and his team avoided speaking to the media and chose not to engage further with the public. Their silence has raised questions back home, as well as in diplomatic circles, about the effectiveness and transparency of the outreach tour.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also made a strong diplomatic presence in the U.S. with a high-level nine-member parliamentary delegation led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. During his visit to New York, Bilawal presented Pakistan’s message of “peace with dignity and equality” at the United Nations.

In contrast to India’s rocky tour, Bilawal confidently challenged New Delhi’s narrative and firmly communicated Pakistan’s position on recent military tensions. His assertive stance received attention and sparked discussions at international forums, signaling a sharp diplomatic duel between the two neighboring countries.