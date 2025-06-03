Salaried class becomes Pakistan’s top taxpayer, outpaces all other sectors

Fresh government data has revealed a striking fact — Pakistan’s salaried class has paid more taxes than any other sector during the current fiscal year. Over the past 11 months, salaried employees contributed Rs499 billion in income tax, topping the list of contributors to the national treasury.

Sources confirm that the salaried group’s tax contribution exceeded that of industries like real estate, exports, and wholesale or retail trade, which traditionally benefit from various exemptions or operate in the informal economy. Unlike businesses that often evade or underreport taxes, salaried individuals have their taxes deducted directly from monthly paychecks, ensuring compliance.

To compare, the export sector paid Rs96.36 billion, while property sales and purchases brought in around Rs110 billion each. Together, these popular and profitable sectors still lagged behind the salaried class in tax contribution.

Meanwhile, the wholesale sector paid only Rs22.36 billion, and retailers added Rs33.30 billion — a small fraction of what salaried workers contributed. These figures highlight a long-standing imbalance in Pakistan’s tax system where middle-class workers pay heavily while many businesses escape fair taxation.

This trend has triggered calls for tax reform and fairness. Economists and citizens alike argue that broader enforcement and closing loopholes for powerful sectors is essential. If left unchecked, this imbalance could further discourage honest taxpayers and damage public trust in the financial system.