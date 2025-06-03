Daily Times

No breakthrough in Ukraine talks as Russia rejects ceasefire

Russia has warned against expecting quick breakthroughs in peace talks with Ukraine, calling the situation “extremely complex” and full of “nuances.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement Tuesday, a day after Moscow rejected Kyiv’s call for an unconditional ceasefire during negotiations held in Istanbul.

Though the short talks saw both sides exchange memorandums and agree on a major prisoner swap, their core demands remain far apart. Moscow insisted Ukraine must withdraw from four regions it claims to have annexed before halting its offensive, while Kyiv demanded a complete and unconditional truce. Russia instead proposed a limited ceasefire lasting two to three days in certain frontline areas.

Peskov also dismissed the possibility of a near-term summit between the presidents of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. While U.S. President Donald Trump has said he’s open to the idea, the Kremlin maintains such a meeting can only take place after progress is made at the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, fighting on the ground intensified. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians in a rocket strike on Sumy, near the Russian border, which killed at least three people. Moscow claimed to have captured a village in the same region, and Ukraine reported additional casualties in Kharkiv. Zelensky renewed calls for stronger Western support and tougher sanctions on Moscow.

In a related development, Ukraine’s security service said it struck a support pillar of the Crimean bridge with an underwater drone. Traffic resumed after a brief closure, but the extent of damage remains unclear. At the same time, senior Ukrainian officials arrived in Washington for high-level talks focused on defence aid and economic sanctions.

