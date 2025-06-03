Structural reforms put Pakistan on path to prosperity, Aurangzeb tells SCO

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said that Pakistan’s structural reforms are placing the country on a path to sustainable growth. He made these remarks during a virtual address at the SCO Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Chiefs in Beijing. Due to the ongoing budget session in Pakistan, he could not attend in person but emphasized the importance of this regional platform.

Aurangzeb highlighted strong macroeconomic signs like a current account surplus, fiscal primary surplus, and a stable currency. He also noted a drop in inflation to a multi-year low and said foreign exchange reserves are improving. Credit rating agencies, he added, have upgraded Pakistan’s sovereign rating, showing trust in the country’s economic direction.

The finance minister said these improvements come from deep reforms in taxation, energy, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and public finance. He assured that Pakistan will continue on this reform path. He stressed that these efforts are building a solid foundation for growth in the year ahead.

Aurangzeb also promoted Pakistan’s role in strengthening economic ties through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He called for greater regional collaboration in trade, investment, and digital innovation. He backed projects such as joint ventures and capacity building, especially in the digital finance space like Roshan Digital Accounts.

Finally, he supported the creation of the SCO Development Bank to fund infrastructure and green finance. He also praised the launch of the SCO Network of Financial Think Tanks. Aurangzeb concluded by reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to regional growth, inclusion, and shared progress under the SCO’s guiding principles.