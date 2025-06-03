PCB summons top white-ball performers for short Lahore camp

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called up the top performers of white-ball cricket for a short training camp in Lahore. The selected players include stars from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and domestic competitions. The purpose is to assess player fitness and performance as Pakistan gears up for a packed international season.

According to sources, 22 players have been asked to report between June 3 and June 5. These players include big names like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, and Usman Khan. Promising youngsters such as Shahid Aziz, Salman Mirza, and Ali Raza are also on the list.

The players will be divided into three groups. Each group will participate in a separate session. Coaches will closely monitor their fitness levels, skill execution, and match readiness. PCB is using this camp to identify core players for upcoming T20 and ODI series.

Head coach Mike Hesson, along with other support staff, will meet all players. They will discuss future plans and roles in the national setup. Senior players will attend different group sessions and share insights with younger teammates.

The camp reflects PCB’s intent to prepare a strong squad for the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup, and other future tours. The board plans to finalize combinations early and maintain player conditioning for consistent international performance.