WhatsApp ends support for old iPhones and android phones, urges users to upgrade

WhatsApp has officially stopped working on several older iPhone and Android models, effective June 1, 2025. The move is part of the app’s regular update cycle. The Meta-owned messaging platform will now only work on iPhones running iOS 15.1 or newer, and Android devices using version 5.0 or above. This change impacts users who still rely on smartphones released before 2014.

Some of the affected models include iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, Galaxy S III, HTC One X, and Sony Xperia Z. Although iPhone 6s and the first-generation iPhone SE were also mentioned in some reports, these devices still run iOS 15.8.4 and will likely be supported for another year.

WhatsApp explained in its Help Center that older phones often lack essential security features or updated software. “Every year we look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest users,” the company stated.

While newer phones will continue to function normally, the decision reflects a growing trend in the tech world to phase out support for outdated devices. Experts say the change improves both performance and security across the platform.

With new features like multi-device support and an upcoming iPad app, WhatsApp is focusing on enhancing user experience. Meanwhile, those still using outdated phones are being strongly encouraged to upgrade to continue using the app.