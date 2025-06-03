Flight safety first: Section 144 enforced around Punjab airports during eid

In preparation for Eidul Azha, the Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 from June 5 to June 20 within a 15-kilometre radius of all airports and air force bases across the province. The move comes as part of efforts to ensure safe flight operations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

According to the official notification, several activities are now banned in these zones, including pigeon flying, fireworks, laser lights, drone usage, and the dumping of sacrificial and Sadqa meat. These actions are considered serious hazards for aircraft, particularly because they attract birds, increasing the risk of bird strikes—a recurring issue during Eid due to the improper disposal of animal remains.

Authorities highlighted that past bird-hit incidents have led to emergency landings, flight delays, and even damage to aircraft. With tens of thousands of passengers expected to fly during Eid, aviation safety has become a top concern. In response, district administrations have been ordered to carry out extensive cleanup drives and awareness campaigns around airport areas.

The government has also urged citizens to dispose of animal waste properly, use designated collection points, and avoid any activities that may interfere with flight paths. Public announcements and local mosque sermons are being used to spread the message.

Over the past few years, both civil aviation authorities and the Pakistan Air Force have repeatedly raised concerns about increased bird activity near runways during Eid. The temporary enforcement of Section 144 is intended to prevent accidents, protect public safety, and ensure a smooth travel experience during the festive season.