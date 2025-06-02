Women’s t20 world cup 2026 set for spectacular showdown in England

The ICC has unveiled key details of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by England from June 12 to July 5. The tournament will feature 33 matches across 24 days, making it the largest edition of the event to date. The action will begin with a thrilling opener between England and an unannounced opponent at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Matches will be played across seven iconic English venues, including Old Trafford (Manchester), Headingley (Leeds), The Hampshire Bowl (Southampton), Bristol County Ground, The Oval, and the legendary Lord’s Cricket Ground. The two semi-finals are scheduled at The Oval on June 30 and July 2, while the final will take place at Lord’s on July 5, promising a historic conclusion.

This World Cup will see 12 teams compete for the coveted trophy. So far, eight teams have confirmed qualification: England (hosts), Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, and defending champions New Zealand. The remaining four slots will be filled through the 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier.

This announcement marks a significant step forward in the global rise of women’s cricket. The ICC emphasized that the 2026 tournament will be a celebration of skill, diversity, and growing fan engagement, especially in a country with deep cricketing roots. England last hosted the women’s T20 event in 2009.

As excitement builds, this edition promises not only fierce competition but also a massive leap in visibility for the women’s game. With historic venues, top teams, and global attention, Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be unforgettable.